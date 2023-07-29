Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,484 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AM opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

