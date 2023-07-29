Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,229,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.7 %

JWN opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.29. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

