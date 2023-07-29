Summit Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VAW stock opened at $188.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

