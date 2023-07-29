J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 902 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

