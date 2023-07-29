J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $814,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $112,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 5.7 %

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

