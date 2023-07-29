J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,561 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $83.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

