J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 187.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

