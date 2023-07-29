J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJIA opened at $22.29 on Friday. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

