Summit Financial LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.41 and a 200-day moving average of $280.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

