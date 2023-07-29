J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,062 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,032,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,822,000 after acquiring an additional 253,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

