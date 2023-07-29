Summit Financial LLC Invests $244,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

