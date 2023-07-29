J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $784,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTBD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.97 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

