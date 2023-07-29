Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,315,000 after buying an additional 178,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after buying an additional 273,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 111,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.6 %

BKH opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

