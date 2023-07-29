MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,955,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MP Materials stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

