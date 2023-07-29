Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Allegion by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allegion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 945,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegion by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.