Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

