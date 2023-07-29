Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 45.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.