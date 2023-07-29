Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 823 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,790,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.