Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.22 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

