Davis R M Inc. Sells 7,163 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $453.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

