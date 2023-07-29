Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 10,355 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 179.4% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.