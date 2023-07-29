Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 545,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 173,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.30. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.