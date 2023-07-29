Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

