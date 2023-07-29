SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

