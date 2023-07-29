J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 893 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,553,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 212,140 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,857,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

