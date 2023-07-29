J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEU opened at $56.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

