J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $65.20 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $779.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

