J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 105,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDIV opened at $41.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

