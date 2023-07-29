J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.