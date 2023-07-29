Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.