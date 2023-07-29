J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $159,604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,087,000 after purchasing an additional 953,773 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.