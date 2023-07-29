First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medpace were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 2.4 %

MEDP opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $264.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.67.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

