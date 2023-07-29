First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,823,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,587,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 527,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 463,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 102,660 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

