First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $31.40 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

