Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Energy Vault stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $422.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.14. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,099,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

