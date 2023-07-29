Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Noodles & Company worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $3.63 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363,000.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.