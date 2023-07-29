Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,049 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $230.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average is $201.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $234.16.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

