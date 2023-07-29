Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $388.71 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $391.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

