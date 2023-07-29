Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

