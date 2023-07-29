Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $188.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

