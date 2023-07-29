8,987 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

