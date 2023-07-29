Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $201,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $452,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $260,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $247,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

