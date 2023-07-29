Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

