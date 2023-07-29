Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan bought 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $35.41 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

