1,371 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NVO opened at $157.82 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

