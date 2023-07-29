Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 28,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical volume of 8,808 call options.

eBay Stock Up 3.1 %

eBay stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

