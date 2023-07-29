agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in agilon health by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in agilon health by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,844.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,240,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,196,923. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGL opened at $18.87 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 0.95.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

