Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $131.83 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

