Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $819,054 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

