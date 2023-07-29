PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $184,847,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $61,038,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $17.65 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.